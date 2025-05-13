Batchelors Beans partners up with Ballymaloe Relish for new product

Batchelors Beans is marking its 90th birthday!

Since 1935, Batchelors has been a staple in Irish homes – serving up Ireland’s favourite baked beans that have been loved by decades for their taste and quality.

Now, to mark 90 years in the business of flavour, heritage, and mealtimes, Batchelors has teamed up with another Irish favourite to bring you a deliciously Irish taste: Batchelors Beans with Ballymaloe Relish.

Rooted in Cork since 1990, Ballymaloe Foods is a family-run Irish business, renowned for crafting delicious, high-quality relishes, sauces, and accompaniments using traditional recipes and natural ingredients.

Their new collaboration brings together two of Ireland’s most iconic food brands in one rich, flavoursome tin. The hearty goodness of Batchelors Beans, blended with the delicate balance of tomatoes and spices in Ballymaloe Relish. It’s a comforting classic!

Whether you’re a student cooking for yourself, a busy family searching for the latest midweek lifesaver, or just someone who is craving a cosy taste in each meal, Batchelors Beans with Ballymaloe Relish has something for everyone.

Spoon it over a buttery baked potato, put it on top of crunchy toast, add it to nachos, or serve it alongside a full Irish breakfast – the possibilities are endless!

It also has goodness at its heart, with the beans being high in protein and fibre, low in fat, suitable for vegetarians and vegans. One serving provides 1 of your 5 daily portions of fruit and vegetables, making them a smart choice for satisfying, healthy meals.

Batchelors Beans with Ballymaloe Relish (RRP €1.99) is available to purchase now in stores across Ireland.