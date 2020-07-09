Bargain! Aldi is selling a steel fire pit for those summer nights

We are all trying to make the most of summer at home, but Ireland's weather isn't making it easy. The rain is set to ease in the coming days (finally) and we'll be spending every second in the sunshine.

The garden has become our new favourite place so we've been doing whatever we can to make it feel extra special. We'd much rather be sitting by the pool in France, but this will have to do.

One thing we've got our eye on is Aldi's steel fire pit, which is bound to make those summer nights even better. We all know how chilly Irish evenings can be so this is the ultimate solution.

Transform your outdoor space this summer with patio updates from Aldi, on sale in 142 stores nationwide from Sunday, July 19.

Aldi’s 60cm Steel Fire Pit €39.99 is oxidised, made from steel, and finished with a naturally rusted appearance. This heavy duty, industrial-style steel Fire Pit features 3 metal legs and an oiled steel bowl. It is designed to develop a rustic oxidised surface over time and is approx. 60 x 29cm.

Aldi is also selling a Fire Basket for just €21.99. Make the most of your time in the garden with this traditional black Fire Basket with chrome plated cooking grill. Easy to empty and clean. Includes Ash Tray. Available in matte black.

Why not pick up a Wooden Deck Chair for €34.99? The classic design made from FSC® certified wood with an oiled finish. Adjustable to 3 positions. Folds up for easy storage. They're available in taupe or cream.

The above products and more are on sale in 142 Aldi stores nationwide from Sunday, July 19.