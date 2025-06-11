Barack & Michelle Obama mark daughter Sasha’s birthday with tributes

The Obamas have been celebrating!

Yesterday (June 10), the youngest daughter of Barack and Michelle Obama, Sasha Obama, celebrated her 24th birthday.

In honour of the special occasion, the former President and First Lady of the United States have been taking the opportunity to pen sweet messages to her.

Last night, Michelle and Barack – who are also parents to their 26-year-old daughter Malia – took to social media to share their tributes to their second child.

On Instagram, Michelle chose to post a rare family snap, showcasing a recent image of the Obamas enjoying a holiday together.

“Happy birthday to my sweet girl, Sasha! Can’t believe how quickly time has flown,” she wrote in her caption.

“I’m so proud of the woman you’ve become. Love you always!” the 61-year-old added.

Meanwhile, Barack took to his Instagram account to re-share the same image, along with his own message to Sasha.

“Happy birthday, Sasha! Watching you grow into the incredible woman you are has been a true gift,” the 63-year-old praised.

“I’ll always be proud of you and will always be here for you,” Barack stated.

Following their heartwarming messages, many fans of the Obamas have since been expressing their own birthday wishes to Sasha.

“You all look amazing! Happy birthday, Sasha,” one follower replied.

“Happy birthday Sasha! Beautiful family pic!” another commented.

“Oh my gosh look how beautiful the girls are!!! Happy birthday Sasha!!!” a third fan added.

Speaking on Kylie Kelce’s Not Gonna Lie podcast in March, Michelle revealed that her daughters are the reason why she would never run for office.

"I wanted them to have the freedom of not having the eyes of the world on them. And so when people ask me would I ever run, the answer is no. If you ask me that, then you have absolutely no idea the sacrifice that your kids make when your parents are in that role,” she explained.

“The thought of putting my girls back into that spotlight when they are just now establishing themselves. I think we've done enough … they've already served their time,” Michelle confirmed.