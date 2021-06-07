Bank holiday Monday recipes: Shrimp and chorizo paella

Impress a (small!) crowd this weekend with this authentic and aromatic Spanish paella dish! Stuffed with juicy shrimp and tangy chorizo, this filling and flavoursome meal is great for eating alfresco with friends! Kick off the evening with this spicy and holiday-y dish!

Olive oil

Saffron

Turmeric

Smoked paprika

Red chili flakes

Salt

400g uncooked shrimp

400g Spanish chorizo

1 yellow onion

2 cloves of garlic

500g rice

1tsp tomato paste

600ml chicken stock

Fresh parsley

1 lemon

Heat 1tbsp in a deep pan over a medium heat.

Allow the oil to coat the pan before adding in your chopped onions and garlic.

Cook until they begin to brown and then add your tomato paste, stirring it in.

Season with smoked paprika, turmeric, red chili flakes, salt and saffron to create your flavour base.

Next add in your rice and toast it til it browns and soaks in the spices.

Pour in the chicken stock and allow it to simmer for 12-15 minutes.

Add in the sliced chorizo and place your uncooked shrimp on top of the rice, pressing them down slightly into the liquid, but not allow them to immerse fully.

Simmer until the liquid is evaporated, your rice is fluffy and your shrimp is pink and cooked through.

Serve with freshly shredded parsley and a lemon slice to satisfied guests!