Amid romantic gestures, grand declarations and meaningful gifts, could bad breath be

hindering your chances of finding the perfect date this Valentine’s Day?

“A common cause of persistent bad breath is bacteria in the mouth working to naturally

break down food, says Dr Jennifer Collins, clinical director at Dental Care Ireland.

“It can sometimes be difficult to assess how your own breath smells, so patients are often unaware of any issue. The odour typically originates in the gums and tongue, and can worsen due to other factors such as stress, age, hormonal changes, dieting, or dry mouth. In most cases, however, a few smart habits can help keep bad breath at bay.”

8 Steps to Banish Bad Breath for Valentine’s Day

#1 Remember your Tongue

As part of your daily brushing routine, don’t forget to gently brush your tongue or use a

tongue scraper to help remove odour-causing bacteria and debris. It is an often-overlooked

step in preventing bad breath and improving overall oral hygiene.

#2 Brush up on your Routine

Ideally, brush twice per day for two minutes with a fluoride toothpaste. Flossing at least

once a day will help thoroughly clean areas that your toothbrush cannot reach. Use floss or

interdental brushes to also avoid any embarrassing food particles stuck between the teeth.

#3 Stay Hydrated

Drinking plenty of water helps to promote healthy production of saliva. In turn, the saliva

washes away leftover food particles, helping to deter the growth of smelly oral bacteria.

Staying hydrated also assists in preventing dry mouth, which can allow bacteria to thrive.

#4 Try a Mouthwash

Although it is not a substitute for brushing and flossing, your dentist or dental hygienist may

recommend a suitable mouthwash to help reduce plaque build-up and neutralize bad

breath. It is important to choose the right mouthwash for your specific needs.

#5 Chew Sugar-Free Gum

Certain foods and drinks, such as onions, garlic or coffee, can be detected on a person’s

breath for up to 72 hours. Although the effect on your breath is often temporary, chewing

sugar-free gum afterwards will increase saliva flow and help eliminate the odour-causing

germs.

#6 Choose Tooth-Friendly Snacks

Raw fruits and vegetables are a natural abrasive that can help to keep teeth clean. Eating

crunchy fruits and vegetables such as carrots, apples and celery will stimulate production of

saliva, which helps to wash away any plaque, and freshen your breath.

#7 Avoid Smoking

Unsurprisingly, smoking is also a common cause of bad breath. As well as the lingering smell

of stale smoke, smoking stains teeth, irritates the gums and increases your chances of tooth

decay and gum disease.

#8 Regular Dental Visits

If you follow the steps above and your bad breath persists, it could be a sign of underlying

tooth decay or gum disease. Schedule a regular check-up with your dentist or dental

hygienist to help maintain your oral health and prevent the occurrence of bad breath.

Dr Jennifer Collins is clinical director at Dental Care Ireland, an Irish-owned network of 37