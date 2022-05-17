Band of Gold & Girlfriends writer Kay Mellor has sadly passed away

The tragic news that the Band of Gold writer Kay Mellor has sadly passed away was announced earlier.

Kay was known for writing many hit TV shows such as The Syndicate, Playing the Field and Girlfriends. Mellor also wrote Fat Friends, which starred James Corden and Ruth Jones, and was then turned into a musical.

A spokesperson from her TV production company Rollem Productions, revealed the heartbreaking news on Twitter by saying, “It is with profound sadness that we announce the untimely and sudden passing of our beloved friend, mentor and colleague Kay Mellor on Sunday 15th May 2022”.

It is with profound sadness that we announce the untimely and sudden passing of our beloved friend, mentor and colleague Kay Mellor on Sunday 15th May 2022. We have lost a phenomenal talent and a true luminary. We ask that you please respect the privacy of the family and friends. pic.twitter.com/hMyPd84jF2 — Rollem Productions (@RollemProdCo) May 17, 2022

“We have lost a phenomenal talent and true luminary. We ask that you please respect the privacy of the family and friends”.

Celeb friends of the writer and actress took to Twitter to share their condolences with Kay’s family and to share memories they had together.

Actor and comedian Lenny Henry wrote, “I was saddened to hear that Kay Mellor has died. I was lucky to work with her on the Syndicate and found her to be incredibly creative, funny and instinctive. She knew what she wanted and knew how to get the best from us as actors. She will be missed. Condolences to her family”.

Coronation Street actor Antony Cotton said, “I’m totally shocked to hear that Kay Mellor has died. I can’t imagine how her family feel. Devastating. She was a real trailblazer for women in this industry. Rest in Power, Kay x”.

BBC’s Chief Content Officer Charlotte Moore added, “I’m shocked and deeply saddened to hear that Kay Mellor has suddenly passed away”.

“Kay was an outstanding writer and the creative force behind many of the nation's best loved television dramas. She wrote with such heart, humanity , humour and passion with strong female characters often taking centre stage”.

“She will be missed and our thoughts are with her friends and family at this difficult time”.

Mellor was born in Leeds, England in 1951. She is survived by her husband and two daughters, television producer Yvonne Francas and Emmerdale actress Gaynor Faye.