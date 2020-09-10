Ballyseedy Home & Garden announces end of season sale with huge discounts

Ballyseedy Home & Garden has announced their end of season SALE with discounts of up to 70% off seasonal lines.

Bargain hunters will have the chance to grab everything from plants to pots and lots more for brilliant prices. So if you are starting off in a new home or if your home or workspace could do with a little burst of colour and happiness, then visit Ballyseedy in person or online.

Whether you fancy treating yourself to a brand-new BBQ, plants, pots, on the lookout for that special gift or birthday present, you will find it for an excellent price at Ballyseedy Home and Garden, September Sale.

With up to 25% off plants, up to 30% off pots and lots more lifestyle items, Ballyseedy Home and Garden, September SALE will run from Friday September 11th at their flagship store in Tralee, Co. Kerry.

Ballyseedy Home & Garden is open daily from 9.00am to 6.00pm.

For more information: www.ballyseedy.ie