Ballymaloe House joins “Small Luxury Hotels Of The World”

Ballymaloe House, widely regarded as the birthplace of modern Irish cuisine, has become one of a select number of hotels in Ireland to be recognised among the Small Luxury Hotels of the World, and the only establishment in the country to be listed in the Considerate Collection.

The list of Small Luxury Hotels of the World, or SLH for short, is curated by a community of independently minded travellers who have personally visited, verified and vetted all of the hotels in more than 90 countries, all of which are listed on the website www.slh.com.

Ballymaloe House Hotel was approached and invited to consider joining the SLH elite family of over 500 independent luxury hotels and resorts worldwide. The team at Ballymaloe received the news of its inclusion at a prestigious event in Cannes earlier this month.

General Manager, Laura Behan said: “I am delighted to become part of the Small Luxury Hotels of the World family and excited that Ballymaloe House has been chosen to represent Ireland on this luxurious international stage.”

Marketing Manager, Helen Cuddigan added “This is a fabulous Christmas bonus for everyone who works so hard here, we look forward to working with Small Luxury Hotels, welcoming its international community, and maximising this opportunity to promote Cork to the world.”

Ballymaloe House Hotel has been recognised as the first Irish listing in the SLH Considerate Collection. This collection comprises outstanding, actively sustainable hotels, each displaying strong alignment with the Global Sustainable Tourism Council’s (GSTC) framework. They have no more than 50 rooms, are often independently family owned, champion their local communities and cherish their culture and environment. Laura Behan added, “Ballymaloe House Hotel boasts an impressive sustainable tourism footprint, proving that luxury can be compatible with longevity.”

Ballymaloe House General Manager Laura Behan, and Fern Allen, celebrating the news

that Ballymaloe House has been added to the list of “Small Luxury Hotels in the World.

Photo: Joleen Cronin



Dan Luddington, VP of Development for SLH, said; “Ballymaloe House is a very special, one-of-a-kind place. It is a perfect fit for Small Luxury Hotels of the World, but beyond this, we are also thrilled to see it qualify for our Considerate Collection of actively sustainable luxury hotels. The positive impact that the Allen family continues to have in the local area is quite remarkable. Environmentally, they care deeply for wildlife conservation, for rewilding and regenerative farming, and they’ve always placed a huge emphasis on sourcing local food. In the house itself, not only do they continue to restore and rejuvenate the building, they seek to radically reduce their carbon footprint with solar panels on the farmhouse roofs and biomass boilers fed from their own straw bales. Ballymaloe House and its people are proof that staying small and staying independent is the way forward.”

To find out more about what’s available at Ballymaloe House visit www.ballymaloe.ie.