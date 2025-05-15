Bake Off’s Laura Adlington opens up about pregnancy after IVF journey

Laura Adlington has been reflecting on her struggles to fall pregnant.

Last month, the TV star announced that she is expecting her first child with her husband Matt.

However, when revealing her baby news, Laura – who shot to fame as a finalist on The Great British Bake Off in 2020 – admitted that the couple had been battling with infertility for almost a decade.

Now, in her first interview since announcing her pregnancy, the expectant mum has chosen to open up about her fertility journey.

Speaking to Closer, the 35-year-old gushed over her baby news, as she exclaimed: “Honestly, we feel like the luckiest people in the world. Finding out was the best day of my life. It still feels surreal now just talking about it, it’s a miracle. We are beyond grateful.”

Laura went on to confess that her fertility issues affected her mental health, as she detailed: “I got to a point where I thought, ‘If I can’t be a mum, I don’t want to be here.’ I wasn’t suicidal, but I was in a very dark place.”

The baking star recalled how her life after Bake Off encouraged her to accept that she “may never have children". However, Laura then decided to begin IVF treatment with Matt last year.

“For me, the huge toll of IVF was the waiting. Weirdly, I didn’t mind the scans and the injections, but the waiting was torture. I had counselling during it through the clinic which was helpful,” she noted.

The parents-to-be suffered one failed and one cancelled round, before they had a successful embryo transfer at the start of this year.

“I was so impatient so I took the test at four in the morning and there was a faint line. I came back into our bedroom smiling and Matt could see the line too. We just hugged and cried, it was really amazing,” Laura stated.

Announcing her pregnancy on Instagram on April 13, Laura penned: “After 9 years of infertility, we are very excited (and still a bit in shock) to be expecting our little IVF miracle in October.”