Bake Off fans react as Channel 4 unveils new cast & premiere date

We finally have the cast and release date for the new series of The Great British Bake Off!

Earlier this month, Channel 4 began to tease that a new series of Bake Off would be on its way soon, reuniting viewers with presenters Alison Hammond and Noel Fielding, and judges Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood.

Now, as a new batch of 12 bakers prepare to enter the iconic white tent in a bid to become Bake Off champion, Channel 4 has finally announced the series’ premiere date, as well as the new stars who will be competing!

Last night, the team behind GBBO took to social media to release a new photo of Paul, Prue, Alison and Noel on the Bake Off grounds.

“Bake Off is back. Tuesday 2nd September. 8pm. Channel 4,” they teased in their caption.

Following the launch date announcement, Channel 4 then went on to delight viewers with the unveiling of GBBO’s new contestants.

On social media earlier today, they shared the first photo of all 12 bakers together, sitting in the show’s famous white tent.

This year, the 12 new bakers joining Bake Off are Aaron, Hassan, Iain, Jasmine, Jessika, Leighton, Lesley, Nadia, Nataliia, Pui Man, Toby and Tom.

The youngest baker entering the tent this year is 23-year-old Jasmine from London. Working as a medical student, Jasmine has described herself as a baker who “loves using fresh, seasonal ingredients to create classic flavour combos⁣.”

Meanwhile, the oldest bakers in this year’s dozen are Leighton from Surrey and Lesley from Kent, who are both 59. Leighton teases that he enjoys testing “traditional Welsh/British and American flavours⁣”, while hairdresser Lesley often treats her clients to “a slice of cake with their trim⁣”.

Many Bake Off fans have since expressed their reactions to the exciting updates, with one replying on Instagram: “I can’t wait to see the new season.”

“I can tell I already love them all!” another praised.

“Been waiting for this!!!!! I could cry! So happy,” a third viewer exclaimed.

The new series of The Great British Bake Off premieres on Channel 4 on September 2 at 8pm.