BackToWorkBlues: So, Twitter is clearly as fragile as you right now

So, today was the Monday-est Tuesday of all time.

The festivities have come to an end, you're back to the daily grind, and your bank account is as empty as a hermit's address book.

And while there might be little to look forward to right now, it's always comforting to know you're not alone in your abject misery, right?

With that in mind, here is a round-up of the tweets which perfectly sum up the #BackToWorkBlues.

1. Yep, us too.

I have literally forgotten how to type…. #BacktoWorkBlues — Neil Dalzell (@neildalzell) January 2, 2018

2. Aaaaand breathe.

kinda terrified to face all the emails & work i missed during break#BacktoWorkBlues — PAULA (@paulieepocket) January 2, 2018

3. Time to call in sick.

Looking at both my rota and work requirements this month – Defo #BacktoWorkBlues. A tough month ahead… some weeks not even a day off. Shoot me! — Glenn.S (@GmomodS) January 2, 2018

4. Time is going backwards.

How is it not even lunch time yet? #BacktoWorkBlues — Kate Elyse (@KateElyse) January 2, 2018

5. We mean, we wouldn't judge.

Could not sleep last night. First day back at work. Is it proper etiquette to take a nap at my desk at lunch? #BacktoWorkBlues pic.twitter.com/yHn317BEEW — MsMyra (@myracarmel) January 2, 2018

6. Scans Ryanair website all day.

Day 1 at work:

"When can I go on holidays next?"#BacktoWorkBlues — BrainFag (@j_cheryl) January 2, 2018

7. Again, we must question whether time is, indeed, going backwards.

Is it me or will this day never end?#BacktoWorkBlues #backtowork — Steve Castle (@stevecastle) January 2, 2018

8. Don't we all?