Baby Joy! Stavros Flatley’s Lagi Demetriou welcomes his first child

Huge congratulations to Britain’s Got Talent star Lagi Demetriou who has welcomed the birth of his first child with fiencée Annika Crawford.

Lagi rose to fame on the popular talent show back in 2009, making up one half of the dancing duo known as Stavros Flatley. Together Lagi and his father made their way to the Britain’s Got Talent season three finals, and appeared on the show again 10 years later for Britain’s Got Talent: The Champions.

Lagi announced the special news of his little one’s arrival by sharing a gorgeous black and white photo of his baby’s tiny fist clutching onto her parent’s fingers.

In the caption, Lagi announced the beautiful name which he and his fiancée decided to give their darling daughter, Xenia Demetriou, and the date she was born, March 31, 2022.

Honouring his Greek heritage, the beautiful name Xenia is derived from Greek origins and means ‘guest or stranger’.

Friends, family and fans flocked to the comment section to wish 25-year-old Lagi congratulations, including several of his former Britain’s Got Talent co-stars, with 2012's finalist Molly Rainford sweetly writing, “congrats to you both.”

“The biggest congrats to you all,” commented fellow dance duo Twist & Pulse.

Lagi’s fiancée Anika first announced the exciting news that the pair were expecting back in November, last year. She shared a lovely photo of the two of them on the beach at sunset, Lagi giving Anika’s growing bump a sweet kiss.

“Our Next chapter – Baby Demetriou,” she lovingly wrote in the caption.

Congratulations again to both of the new parents on their wonderful baby news!