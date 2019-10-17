Baby joy for Hollyoaks stars Nadine Mulkerrin and Rory Douglas Speed

Huge congratulations are in order for Hollyoaks stars Nadine Mulkerrin and Rory Douglas Speed who have welcomed a baby boy.

The co-stars shared their joyous news on Instagram last night and we couldn’t be happier for them.

Rory posted a photo of his gorgeous family, which was taken shortly after Nadine gave birth at Liverpool Women's Hospital.

The proud dad revealed their son, Reggie was born on October 15.

He gushed, ‘Welcome to the family wee Reggie Speed 15.10.19’

The actor continued, ‘We love You man. So proud of Nadine, I didn’t think I could love her anymore but my heart is bloody bursting! She was amazing throughout her labour.’

‘Women are seriously Superhuman,’ Rory added.

Nadine also shared their wonderful news on her account. The new mum wrote, ‘Your the coolest little dude we never knew we were missing in our lives! We love you so Much.’

She also thanked the incredible medical team who were by her side during labour.

‘Also Thank you to every incredible NHS worker we’ve come across at the womens. (Helen,Jordine,Amy,Amy) You’re all walking angels. Thank you so much for making one of the biggest moments of our lives so extra special with care,’ Nadine shared.

We couldn’t be happier for the Hollyoaks couple. Little Reggie is adorable!

Feature Image: Getty