Baby joy! Brian Dowling & Arthur Gourounlian are having a baby

It seems huge congratulations are in order for Big Brother winner Brian Dowling and his husband, Dancing With The Stars judge Arthur Gourounlian, who are expecting their first child together!

The happy couple announced the wonderful news this afternoon by sharing an emotional video montage which documented their journey to fatherhood, including the special moment when they found out that they were expecting along with sweet clips of their baby’s scans.

“Ok, Brian’s coming down…” Arthur says at the beginning of the announcement video, before he’s quickly interrupted by Brian who excitedly shouts, “We’re f**king pregnant!”

Sharing their big news in a joint Instagram caption, Brian lovingly wrote, “It COMPLETELY FILLS OUR HEARTS to be able to reveal we are PREGNANT & due to our BEAUTIFUL bundle of joy later this year.”

“We actually never thought this day would be a reality for us. We fully realize & understand how lucky & blessed we are for this to be happening,” they continued, adding, “For a lot of us out there & especially people from our community we have to fight harder & push harder for what others consider to be something that can be achieved easily.”

“Myself & Arthur have been keeping the BIGGEST secret the past few months but it’s put the BIGGEST SMILES in our HEARTS & on our FACES. We can’t wait to meet you, hug you & LOVE YOU for the rest of our lives [green heart emoji] Baby Dowling Gourounlian is on the way people,” they sweetly concluded.

Of course it wasn’t long before their lovely announcement post was flooded with comments from friends, family and fans alike, including Arthur’s Dancing With The Stars colleague, Pasquale la Rocca, who wrote, “Omg this is an incredible news. So so happy for you two.”

Irish chef Donal Skehan commented, “We are so ready for this! So excited for you both! MASSIVE CONGRATS!”

“Huge congrats to you both!! What lovely news, so happy for you xxx,” gushed Louise Cooney.

“This will be the luckiest baby coming into the most wonderful home!!!” Girls Aloud singer Nadine Coyle sweetly wrote, adding, “Congratulations all 3 of of you on your adventures together!!!”

Brian and Arthur tied the knot back in 2015 during a lavish ceremony which took place in Powerscourt Estate, Co. Wicklow. The pair then went on to buy their first home together in Co. Kildare last year.