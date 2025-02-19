B.J. Novak shares sweet tribute to Mindy Kaling for special award

B.J. Novak has paid a beautiful tribute to Mindy Kaling!

The two stars shot to fame in 2005 when they appeared on The US Office together. Off-screen, the pair formed a close bond, and even developed a romantic relationship from 2004 until 2007.

Following their split, the actors have continued to nurture their friendship, with B.J. even becoming godfather to Mindy’s children – seven-year-old Katherine, four-year-old Spencer, and one-year-old Anne.

Now, in celebration of her addition to the Hollywood Walk of Fame, B.J. and Mindy have shared emotional tributes to one another.

Yesterday (February 18), the actors spoke at a ceremony to honour Mindy receiving her very own star on the Walk of Fame.

During the event, B.J. was chosen to deliver a speech to honour Mindy. In his tribute, the 45-year-old praised his friend for her many talents.

"Mindy respects and understands [fame] in a very intuitive way because in addition to being a brilliant and wildly successful showrunner, she is an incredible mother of three, a deep and caring daughter and friend and mentor to so many," the 45-year-old explained.

"You'd be on the walk of talent if they had one. You'd be on the walk of friendship. You'd be on the walk of compassionate parenthood, but let's face it all of these would be terrible field trips, so here you are instead, very deservedly, a person who means so much to so many on the Hollywood Walk of Fame,” B.J. gushed further.

In her own speech, Mindy thanked her former boyfriend for his kind words, before teasing: "Fun fact: My daughter calls B.J. 'Uncle FoFo', I have no idea why that is.”

The 45-year-old continued: “He's such an important and integral part of my family that sometimes I forget that the reason that I know him is that we worked together professionally. And I'm as starstruck by him now, at age 29, as I was when I first met you, at age 24. I love you."