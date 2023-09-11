Ayu Cosmetics’ Fresh Skin Foundation is lightweight, pigmented, buildable & long-lasting

Say hello to Ayu Cosmetics' Fresh Skin Foundation – Ireland's very own, unrivalled beauty game-changer. Its transformative, award-winning formula truly manages to achieve what many foundations only promise to: the perfect balance between an incredibly lightweight feel combined with a highly pigmented, buildable formula that delivers long-lasting radiance.

Its hotly anticipated launch in 2021 saw this revolutionary product achieve astounding success, selling out in just ten minutes. Swiftly soaring into bestseller status, Ayu Cosmetics' Fresh Skin Foundation continues to captivate industry professionals, beauty veterans, and makeup novices alike by delivering fresh, flawless, tailorable coverage that looks and feels like a second skin.

Ayu's Fresh Skin Foundation is more than just makeup; it's a true skincare powerhouse designed to leave your complexion glowing, making it ideal for those with normal, dry and mature skin. Enriched with Hyaluronic Acid,it works wonders in attracting and retaining moisture, providing an instant burst of hydration for a seamless, smooth application and a plumped, youthful, dewy finish – perfect for achieving that coveted glow during the summer months, or to add radiance and vitality to dull, lifeless skin during the winter.

Fresh Skin’s buildable formula is designed to effortlessly adapt to your desired coverage without pilling,whether it's a natural, light makeup look, or an event calling for a show-stopping, higher coverage finish.

At the heart of Ayu Cosmetics lies a powerful mantra of empowerment and self-confidence, and this incredible product truly embodies the perfect tool to embrace that spirit. Take a leap and try it – if the thousands of glowing reviews are anything to go by, you certainly won’t regret it.

Ayu Cosmetics’ Fresh Skin Foundation is available in 13 shades and retails for €32.50. It is available to purchase via www.ayu.ie and at their dedicated store in Mahon Point, Cork.