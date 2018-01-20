Awkward: Rihanna was just rejected by this NBA player on live TV

Back in the day, NBA All-Star Joel Embiid decided to chance his arm and ask the icon that is Rihanna out on a date via Twitter

However, at the time Embiid did not have his All-Star title, a fact Riri took issue with.

'Come back to me when you’re an All-Star,' she responded, in a pretty sassy rejection.

Now, the 7'2 basketball player has achieved All-Star status, and after his first All-Star game, he was asked by a reporter if he would be trying his luck with the pop songstress once again.

'She denied me back then, so why go with her again?' replied Embiid.

'So I have to pass that and move on to the next one.'

A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on Oct 12, 2017 at 10:18am PDT

Yikes, talk about holding on to a grudge.

However, it is true that if Riri was interested, she should have given him a chance during his pre-All Star days, but we're sure she isn't lacking in potential dates to be honest.