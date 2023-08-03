Award-winning Irish beauty tech brand Cosaint now stocked by Allcare Pharmacies

Cosaint skincare, the award-winning Irish tech brand has just announced its launch into Allcare Pharmacies. The Allcare business is the largest Irish-owned pharmacy group with over 95 community pharmacies across Ireland. They have a unique offering as they focus on providing a top-class experience to their customers who are shopping for other pharmacy products such as vitamins, skincare and cosmetics. To do this, they ensure all staff members are fully trained across each category so they can guide customers to the best product choices for their needs. Stocking Cosaint products, is a natural addition to the Allcare business as they look to differentiate themselves from other pharmacy chains.

The Cosaint beauty tech uses EMS (electrical muscle stimulation) like treatments like EM Face and RF (Radio Frequency) the same tech as treatments such as EXILIS or EndyMed but usable every day at home. From the Irish word meaning defence or protection encapsulates the ethos of this homecare device brand. Cosaint aims to give you a home-based deep cleansing facial that mirrors a salon treatment with toning using home use EMS and RF. There are currently three products in the range:

The Skin Cleansing Brush with Eye Massage

The Ultrasonic Skin Peeler

The RF and EMS Eyecare Device

The beauty tech brand is highly esteemed with beauty editors and has won many awards including:

Skin Cleansing Brush with Eye Massage won ‘Best Cleansing Brush’ in the Social & Personal Beauty Awards in 2023.

won ‘Best Cleansing Brush’ in the Social & Personal Beauty Awards in 2023. The Compact Ultrasonic Peeler won the ‘Editor’s Choice’ Award in the HiStyle 2023 Best in Beauty Awards.

won the ‘Editor’s Choice’ Award in the HiStyle 2023 Best in Beauty Awards. Cosaint's RF & EMS Eye Care Device won ‘Best in Toning’ in the Social & Personal Magazine 2022 Beauty Awards.

Cosaint skincare devices were devised by The Wicklow Street Clinic, the award-winning Dublin 2 clinic that specialises in protecting and reversing skin conditions from acne to premature ageing.

“We’re so delighted to be at the forefront of beauty tech devices in Ireland. It’s been a huge team effort from design to bringing the products to market and it’s been so wonderful to see a recognition of those efforts in the form of awards and now the wonderful news that we’re launching in Allcare Pharmacy. We’re thrilled,” says MD of Cosaint Skincare and The Wicklow Street Clinic, Rasa Levinaite.

As a strong presence in the beauty industry for over 30 years, The Wicklow Street Clinic has listened to their clients’ skin concerns. That wonderful feeling you get from a facial lasts several days, but every client wants to prolong the effectiveness of the treatment at home.

This is where Cosaint Skincare Devices can be invaluable. They bring a non-surgical facial toning experience home! Microcurrents lift and tone; firming the under-eye, facial and neck areas.

Thorough skin cleansing is just as important as using SPF every day. Incorporating toning into your regime will increase collagen production and lift and tone your skin, just like a facial does. Cosaint Skincare Devices are the new wave in home cleansing and toning.

Visit www.allcarepharmacy.ie to purchase and avail of a 20% off introductory offer now.