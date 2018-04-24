Avril Lavigne is releasing new music and we are screaming

Dig out the neck ties and the chequered wrist bands, because Avril Lavigne is back my friends!

The Girlfriend singer made her first red carpet appearance in two years on Friday when she showed off her gorgeous blonde waves at the 25th Annual Race to Erase MS Gala at The Beverly Hilton in California.

Stopping to chat with E! News, the 33-year-old opened up about her battle with Lyme disease and confirmed that her new music will be based around the hardship she experienced while battling the illness.

"I've been writing songs that are really just powerful and true and honest and sincere and I think people will really be able to relate to it," she explained.

"I've gone through a lot of personal stuff in the past two years and so I've really drawn from that."

Stepping away from the pop-punk genre, Avril revealed that her new record will be "very piano-driven", saying how she wanted to focus more on vocals and lyrics.

“It's more of a vocal record and just like, hearing the lyrics and really hearing the emotion in the vocal. It's very piano-driven, too."

While no official release date has been set, the new album is expected to drop sometime this year, with Avril, who is also producing the record, saying she plans to put the finishing touches on it over the few weeks.

We can't wait to hear the new material!