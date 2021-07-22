Aveeno launches new Scalp Soothing haircare collection

Brought to you by the much-loved skincare brand Aveeno, comes a new, unique range of haircare products, offering a no compromise approach to both scalp health and hair beauty. NEW Aveeno Haircare offers six new shampoo and conditioner duos in a collection specially formulated to nourish the scalp, while caring for individual hair type and need. Each product in the range is formulated with colloidal oats and enriched with botanical ingredients for a holistic haircare routine resulting in healthy hair that looks good and feels great – Aveeno haircare, it’s skin deep.

70% of women understand that caring for their scalp plays an important role in their overall hair health, but are not currently buying scalp products. Their perception of products that care for the scalp is that they only tackle scalp-specific issues, and leave their hair looking and feeling dry and dull. Instead, they compromise and hair beauty takes a precedence over their scalp health, where they opt to deal with issues such as frizz, colour fade or flatness as a priority. New Aveeno haircare means that women no longer have to compromise and make that choice between having beautiful, healthy hair and a cared for scalp, as it soothes the scalp while leaving hair looking and feeling soft, shiny and beautifully healthy.

“At Aveeno we believe beautiful hair starts at the scalp, that’s why we have used over 70 years’ worth of skincare expertise to bring women a no compromise solution for their haircare needs,” says Aveeno skincare expert Rebecca Bennett. “We know women aren’t prioritising the health of the skin on their scalp, despite being where their hair is developed, and this is because their priority is shiny, beautiful hair which until now, they didn’t believe they could achieve using other scalp care products. That’s why it was so important for us that this range both soothes and cares for the scalp and addresses her unique haircare needs.”

Why should we be focusing on the scalp? The scalp is essentially an extension of the skin – which sounds obvious when you think about it – but we don’t we care for our scalp in the same way we care for the skin on our face or bodies through skincare. We should take the time to care for the skin on our head, hair care is skin deep, after all, and radiant, nourished hair comes from a scalp that is soothed and balanced.

Aveeno has been working for 70 years with dermatologists to unlock the therapeutic power of soothing, natural ingredients in skincare science. Aveeno Haircare is formulated with both hair and scalp in mind, which is why all products within the exciting new haircare ranges have been carefully blended with Aveeno’s key ingredient, colloidal oat, as the main ingredient and in perfect balance with targeted, botanical ingredients, to leave hair looking and feeling beautifully healthy.

New Aveeno haircare is clinically proven to relieve and soothe, itchy, dry scalps, while simultaneously targeting unique hair needs. Gentle enough for daily use and even for sensitive skin, Aveeno haircare formulas are sulphate free and pH balanced, respecting the scalp and hair’s natural pH levels by gently cleansing hair without stripping it of its natural oils and helping to maintain a healthy moisture balance for the scalp. Hair is left shinier and softer and the scalp is left feeling soothed.

With six different blends in the range, women no longer have to choose between caring for their scalp, or their hair: Everyone can find the right balance for their unique hair type, to deliver hair that looks and feels healthy, nourished and radiant.

THe new scalp-soothing haircare collection includes:

The Aveeno Daily Moisture+ Oat Milk pH balanced Shampoo and Conditioner blend is made with colloidal oats and wholesome, botanical ingredients including moisturising oat milk, to gently cleanse and nourish dry, damaged hair and is clinically proven to relieve an itchy, dry or sensitive scalp. Hair is left visibly healthy and feeling silky smooth wash after wash. Gentle enough for daily use. Suitable for sensitive skin.

The Aveeno Volumising+ Fresh Greens pH balanced Shampoo and Conditioner blend is made with colloidal oats and wholesome, botanical ingredients including refreshing cucumber, rosemary oil and peppermint extract, formulated to help fine, thin hair appear thicker and fuller. It is clinically proven to relieve an itchy, dry or sensitive scalp. Hair is left feeling plump and with weightless volume that lasts all day, wash after wash. Gentle enough for daily use. Suitable for sensitive skin.

The Aveeno Colour Protect+ Blackberry & Quinoa pH balanced Shampoo and Conditioner blend is made with colloidal oats and wholesome, botanical ingredients, including blackberries and quinoa. Recommended for coloured hair, to gently cleanse hair and prevent breakage and colour fade over time, and clinically proven to relieve an itchy, dry or sensitive scalp. Hair colour is left protected and vibrant wash after wash. Gentle enough for daily use. Suitable for sensitive skin.

The Aveeno Gentle Moisture+ Rose Water & Chamomile pH balanced Shampoo and Conditioner blend is made with colloidal oats and wholesome, botanical ingredients including nourishing rose water and calming chamomile to gently cleanse and weightlessly nourish dry hair types and is clinically proven to relieve an itchy, dry or sensitive scalp. Ideal for use every day, hair is left lightly hydrated and with a weightless feel wash after wash. Gentle enough for daily use. Suitable for sensitive skin.

Aveeno Clarify & Shine+ Apple Cider Vinegar pH balanced Shampoo and Conditioner blend is made with colloidal oats and wholesome, botanical ingredients, including the ‘on-trend’ apple cider vinegar, known for its clarifying qualities, the range gently cleans congested hair and boosts and restores vibrancy and shine and is clinically proven to relieve an itchy, dry or sensitive scalp. Hair is left with a natural, glossy shine and the scalp is soothed wash after wash. Gentle enough for daily use. Suitable for sensitive skin.

The Aveeno Frizz Calming+ Almond Oil Shampoo and Conditioner blend is made with colloidal oats and wholesome, botanical ingredients, including nourishing almond oil to intensely hydrate and smooth frizzy hair and is clinically proven to relieve an itchy, dry or sensitive scalp. Thick, frizzy hair is kept under control and is left smooth and manageable wash after wash. Gentle enough for daily use. Suitable for sensitive skin.

All shampoos and conditioners in the Aveeno Scalp Soothing Haircare range are:

Made with colloidal oat as the main ingredient

Clinically proven to soothe itchy, dry scalp & nourish hair from root to tip

Suitable for sensitive skin

Gentle enough for daily use

pH balanced

Sulphate free

The Aveeno Haircare range, the holistic haircare choice for every woman, is available from supermarkets and pharmacies nationwide, retailing at €9.99 RRP* each.

*RRP only, retail pricing at the sole discretion of the retailer.