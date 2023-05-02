Aveeno Haircare has relaunched its collection of haircare blends, revealing a brand-new look just in time for Summer 2023. With a complete refresh to the packaging, the bottles are now more sustainable, including recyclable bottle and cap. While there’s a smart new look on the outside, inside the blends remain the same, with intelligent, clinically proven formulas we’ve all come to love from the skincare experts at Aveeno, for everyday haircare without compromise.

Offering a balanced approach to both scalp health and hair beauty, Aveeno Haircare features six haircare blends, each one formulated with colloidal oat, clinically proven to soothe an itchy, dry and sensitive scalp to keep it cleansed and comfortable. Each blend is further enriched with botanical extracts to care for different hair needs to help keep it radiant, healthy-looking and nourished right to the tip.

As Aveeno Skincare Expert, Rebecca Bennett comments, “we’re delighted to have our ranges of Aveeno Haircare products that not only leave hair looking and feeling soft, shiny and beautiful, but that tackle scalp specific issues. So often, our scalp is forgotten, when in fact, it should receive the same amount of love as the skin on our body and face.”

The Aveeno Scalp Soothing Haircare range includes six blends, each featuring a shampoo and conditioner duo that is pH balanced and sulphate free and features a unique combination of carefully blended botanical ingredients to help target different hair types and needs:

BEST FOR DRY HAIR:

The Daily Moisture+ Oat Milk blend gently cleanses and helps moisturise dry, damaged hair. It is clinically proven to soothe the scalp with each wash.

BEST FOR FINE HAIR:

The Volumising+ Fresh Greens blend is a unique combination of refreshing cucumber water, rosemary oil and peppermint extract. It is clinically proven to soothe the scalp and helps fine, thin hair to appear thicker.

BEST FOR COLOUR TREATED HAIR:

The Colour Protect+ Blackberry & Quinoa blend is clinically proven to soothe the scalp, gently cleansing hair, preventing breakage and colour fade over time. Hair colour is left protected and vibrant wash after wash.

BEST FOR FRIZZY & FLYAWAY HAIR:

The Smoothing+ Rose Water & Chamomile blend gently cleanses and weightlessly moisturises dry hair. Hair is left lightly hydrated with a weightless feel after each wash.

BEST FOR DAMAGED HAIR:

The Damage Repair+ Almond Oil blend intensely hydrates and smooths damaged hair. Hair is left looking and feeling soft, shiny, and visibly healthy.

BEST FOR ALL HAIR TYPES:

The Clarify & Shine+ Apple Cider Vinegar blend gently clarifies hair congested from product build-up and enhances its shine. Hair is left hydrated and healthy-looking with a natural, glossy shine wash after wash. It is clinically proven to soothe the scalp.

The new-look Aveeno Scalp Soothing Haircare range is available in supermarkets and pharmacies nationwide, retailing at €8.99 RRP* each. The bottles are fully recyclable and made from 50% post-consumer recycled (PCR) plastic. Suitable for sensitive skin and gentle enough for everyday use, the range leaves hair feeling shiny, soft, hydrated and healthy looking.

