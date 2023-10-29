Aveda’s exclusive Iris Van Herpen collab gifts high style for the holidays

Aveda has announced another exciting and exclusive collaboration this holiday season, this time with Iris Van Herpen. The collaboration aims to give the gift of high style this Holiday season.

The Aveda x Iris Van Herpen holiday 2023 collection includes special-edition gift packaging, all featuring creative designs and exclusively created for this unique holiday collection, tying in with the theme for the season: gifts of high style. The best part, these perfectly designed gift boxes are so beautiful that they don’t require additional wrapping paper!

Take a closer look at the gift boxes below:

Hand Relief™ Iconic Aroma Trio – RRP €26.00 (Saving: 17%)

This stunning set contains –

Hand Relief™ Moisturizing Creme w/ Shampure™ Aroma (40ml)

Hand Relief™ Moisturizing Creme w/ Rosemary Mint Aroma (40ml)

Hand Relief™ Moisturizing Creme w/ Cherry Almond Aroma (40ml)

Moisturizing Travel Trio – RRP €29.00 (Saving: 15%)

Be sure to have your moisturising saviours on the go with this holiday-exclusive gift set. The Moisturizing Travel Trio contains a Lip Saver, Hand Relief (40ml), and Foot Relief (40ml)

Nutriplenish Hydrating Essentials: Light Moisture – RRP €49.00 (Saving 22%)

This holiday-exclusive gift set, gorgeously packaged in a stylish gift box, designed to allow for an experience of nutrient derived hydration for lush, healthier looking hair. Set contains a Nutriplenish Shampoo Light Moisture (100ml), Nutriplenish Conditioner Light Moisture (100ml) and Nutriplenish Treatment Masque: Light Moisture (100ml)

Nutriplenish Hydrating Essentials: Deep Moisture – RRP €49.00 (Saving 18%)

This holiday-exclusive gift set, gorgeously packaged in a stylish gift box, designed to allow for an experience of nutrient derived hydration for lush, healthier looking hair. Set contains a Nutriplenish Shampoo Deep Moisture (100ml), Nutriplenish Conditioner Deep Moisture (100ml) and Nutriplenish Treatment Masque: Deep Moisture (100ml)

Botanical Repair™ Strengthening Essentials: Light – RRP €49.00 (Saving 20%)

Give this gift of high style and transform the hair with the Botanical Repair™ Strengthening Essentials: Light. This set contains Botanical Repair™ Strengthening Shampoo 100ml, Botanical Repair™ Strengthening Conditioner 100ml, and Botanical Repair™ Strengthening Masque Light 100ml.

Botanical Repair™ Strengthening Essentials: Rich – RRP €49.00 (Saving 20%)

Give this gift of high style and transform the hair with the Botanical Repair™ Strengthening Essentials: Rich. This set contains Botanical Repair™ Strengthening Shampoo 100ml, Botanical Repair™ Strengthening Conditioner 100ml, and Botanical Repair™ Strengthening Masque Rich 100ml.

Botanical Repair™ Day & Night Strengthening Treatments – RRP €61.00 (Saving 33%)

The dream duo of Botanical Repair™ Day & Night Strengthening Treatments. This stunning gift set contains the Botanical Repair™ Strengthening Leave-In Treatment (100ml) and Botanical Repair™ Strengthening Overnight Serum Treatment (100ml).

All Aveda Holiday gift sets are available in official Aveda salons nationwide – for more information visit avedastore.ie.