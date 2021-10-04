Autumn Recipes: How to make spiced orange hot chocolate

Nothing feels as cosy on a crisp autumn evening like this than a nice, steaming cup of hot chocolate wrapped around your fingers.

Now that we’re coming into the cooler seasons again, it’s time to say goodbye to your beloved iced lattes and embrace those delicious warming drinks.

If you’re looking for something a little bit different to try this year, then this autumn spiced, orange hot chocolate recipe is an absolute must! It’s creamy and rich, sweet and flavourful.

Lightly spiced with cinnamon and nutmeg, this delicious recipe packs quite a punch, which will have you coming back for more time and time again.

Serves: 4

Prep time: 10 mins

Cook time: 10 mins

Ingredients:

560ml whole milk

Zest of 1 orange

Pinch nutmeg

Pinch cinnamon

1 tsp sugar

6 heaped tsp drinking chocolate, leave some to garnish with

150ml orange juice

Whip cream

Method:

Pour the milk into a saucepan and gently heat on a medium temperature.

Add your orange zest and stir to combine.

Stir in your nutmeg, cinnamon and sugar.

Pour in your orange juice and mix to combine.

Pour into four cups to serve.

Top with your whip cream and garnish with the chocolate powder.