Autumn Recipe: How to make a hearty pumpkin & chickpea curry

If you’re in the mood for something hearty and warming to devour on this dreary September evening, then we highly recommend trying this delectable pumpkin and chickpea curry!

It’s one of our favourite autumn dishes which we find ourselves returning to year after year. We adore those sweet and savoury flavours as this scrumptious recipe is packed full of mouth-watering Asian influences.

Not to mention, it’s a great use of those pretty pumpkins which seem to be taking up space in every supermarket across the country.

Serves: 4-6

Prep time: 15 mins

Cook time: 25 mins

Ingredients:

1 tbsp sunflower oil

2 onions, finely chopped

2 green peppers, deseeded and cut into large chunks

1 red pepper,deseeded and cut into small chunky strips (optional for garnish)

3 large stalks lemongrass, bashed with the back of a knife

6 cardamom pods

3 tbsp Thai yellow curry paste

1 tbsp mustard seed

1 piece pumpkin or a small squash, peeled and roughly chopped

400ml can reduced-fat coconut milk

400g can chickpeas, drained and rinsed

2 limes

Large handful mint leaves

4 Naan breads, to serve

Method:

In a large pan, on medium heat add the sunflower oil and gently fry the onions, green peppers, red peppers, lemon grass, cardamom pods, curry paste and mustard seed for 2-4 minutes.

Stir the pumpkin or squash and coat in the paste, then pour in the coconut milk.

Bring everything to a simmer then add the chickpeas.

Cook for about 15 minutes or until the pumpkin is tender.

Squeeze the juice of one lime into the curry, then cut the other lime into wedges to serve alongside.

Just before serving, tear over mint leaves, then bring to the table with the lime wedges and warm naan breads.