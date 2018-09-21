Attention: OMGWACA fans need to watch The Late Late Show tonight

Tonight’s The Late Late Show has an amazing lineup, and we cannot wait to watch it.

Appearances will be made by Fianna Fail leader Micheal Martin, Supervet Noel Fitzpatrick, and our favourite – authors Emer McLysaght and Sarah Breen.

The two women are most known for writing Oh My God, What a Complete Aisling.

The hilarious Irish best-selling novel has quickly climbed the charts and is definitely a must-read.

It tells the story of 28-year-old Aisling who lives at home in Ballygobbard with her parents.

The young woman finds familiarity in her routine, commuting to her dependable job in Dublin and staying at her long-time boyfriend’s house twice a week.

But eventually, Aisling gets tired of waiting for him to put a ring on it. And that’s when everything changes in her comedic story.

And now the heartwarming story is in the process of being made into a film.

Thrilled to announce that Element Pictures will be bringing Oh My God, What A Complete Aisling to the big screen! For more info: https://t.co/LswxUt6YWn #omgwaca @sarahjaybee @EmerTheScreamer pic.twitter.com/VqVE3IlbY6 — Element Pictures (@ElementPictures) February 26, 2018

Taking to Twitter, writers, Emer McLysaght and Sarah Breen announced that Element Pictures have acquired the film rights.

The authors are thrilled to be bringing their dream to the big screens.

Emer and Sarah have climbed to fame since their popular novel’s release, and they live to entertain.

“We’ve known this character for ten years so to be given the opportunity to take her from the pages of our beloved book and transform her into a walking, talking, caring (and judging, let’s be honest) girl in front of a camera is beyond our wildest dreams. We can’t wait to start!”

"You know why I like Aisling? Because she’s a heroine for the fussy people like me; the planners, the doers, the people who get made fun of because they always bring a jacket.” https://t.co/1e865UKRAb #OMGWACA pic.twitter.com/lq6GMIALSV — Deirdre (@Deirdre_MN) September 14, 2018

It has been seven months since the big announcement and we’re sure the girls will have plenty to share.

Hopefully, the amusing duo will be able to give us some insights into the film, including an official release date.

*Calling all Aislings* today is #AislingDay! Check out this video from authors @EmerTheScreamer & @SarahJayBee to learn what all the hype around their new book 'The Importance of Being Aisling: Country Roads, Take Her Home' is about: https://t.co/kbs47k6DXy #OMGWACA pic.twitter.com/tiIBZHHT7Z — Gill Books (@Gill_Books) September 21, 2018

Also, make sure to check out their latest book: The Importance of Being Aisling, which is now available in stores.