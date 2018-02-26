Yes! Oh My God What A Complete Aisling is set for the big screen

If you haven't yet got around to reading the hilarious Irish best-selling novel Oh My God What A Complete Aisling, we have just one question for you – what on earth have you been doing with your spare time?

The book, which tells the story of 28-year-old Aisling who lives at home in Ballygobbard with her parents, proved to be a huge hit with readers upon its release last year, and now, it looks like the typical Irish cailín is all set for the big screen.

Thrilled to announce that Element Pictures will be bringing Oh My God, What A Complete Aisling to the big screen! For more info: https://t.co/LswxUt6YWn #omgwaca @sarahjaybee @EmerTheScreamer pic.twitter.com/VqVE3IlbY6 — Element Pictures (@ElementPictures) February 26, 2018

Taking to Twitter, writers, Emer McLysaght and Sarah Breen announced that Element Pictures have acquired the film rights.

Imagine the squealing we did? https://t.co/0Mojc2TcSE — EmerTheScreamer (@EmerTheScreamer) February 26, 2018

So excited this news is out! We are thrilled to be working with the amazing @ElementPictures to bring Aisling to THE BIG SCREEN! https://t.co/gDLo9bZ1IB — Sarah Breen (@SarahJayBee) February 26, 2018

The award-winning production company has brought us titles like Room and The Lobster – so it's safe to say we're expecting good things.

Speaking in a statement from the production company, the authors said: “We are so delighted to be working with Element Pictures to bring Aisling to the big screen. Imagine! Aisling on the big screen!

"We’ve known this character for ten years so to be given the opportunity to take her from the pages of our beloved book and transform her into a walking, talking, caring (and judging, let’s be honest) girl in front of a camera is beyond our wildest dreams. We can’t wait to start!”

We cannot wait for this!