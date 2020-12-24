Attention Bake Off fans! The Christmas Special is on TV tonight

Calling all Great British Bake Off fans! You’ll be pleased to know that the Bake Off Christmas Special is airing on TV tonight, and it’s not to be missed.

Tuning into the Bake Off tent was a saving grace during the hardships of lockdown this year offering so many people a small slice of joy amongst an endless stream of worry and despair during these uncertain times.

That’s why we really couldn’t be happier to have Paul and Prue back on our screens tonight, as they welcome back some of our favourite bakers from years gone by, as they re-enter the tent for a very special Bake Off festive episode.

The Christmas special will see four former Bake Off contestants, including season 10’s Jamie Finn and Rosie Brandreth-Poynter, season nine finalist, Ruby Bhogalm and season eight’s James Hillery, compete for the all important Star Baker title once again.

Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith will of course return to judge the bakers’ signature bakes, technical challenges and showstoppers cakes.

Meanwhile, viewers were delighted to see Matt Lucas join the Bake Off team this year, as Noel Fielding’s new co-host, after Sandy Toksvig left the show. However, there’s going to be another shake-up with presenting duties in tonight’s festive episode.

Since Noel was on paternity leave at the time of filming the Christmas Special, following the birth of his second child, Matt will be accompanied by Bake Off Extra Slice star, Tom Allen.

To celebrate the festive season, Alexandra Burke will be finishing off the episode with a beautiful performance of Silent Night.

Make sure to tune into Channel 4, tonight at 7:40pm, for a truly special Great British Bake Off Christmas episode.