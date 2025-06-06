Atomic Kitten’s Natasha Hamilton announces skin cancer diagnosis

Natasha Hamilton has revealed that she has secretly received treatment for cancer.

The Atomic Kitten singer has announced that she was diagnosed with skin cancer last year. Natasha received a diagnosis of basal-cell carcinoma, which is a non-melanoma skin cancer.

Natasha chose to speak out about her diagnosis for the first time on ITV’s Good Morning Britain, where she also confirmed that she is now cancer-free.

During the interview, the 42-year-old confessed that she is now a “living health warning” and that she is regularly checking her skin “all the time”.

“This is probably something I am going to have to keep an eye on for the rest of my life,” Natasha admitted, before going on to recall how she initially discovered her diagnosis.

“I had been on holiday. I wasn't actually in the sun a lot, my baby was only about five months old and I was breastfeeding,” Natasha detailed, referring to her fifth child, daughter Kitty Iris.

“One afternoon I had her on my lap, my back was in the sun and I burnt. I don't know if it was later that day or the next day, I had an itchy spot on my back, I thought it was a mosquito bite,” the Whole Again hitmaker reflected.

“It wasn't until four weeks later when I was at home and it was itching I was like, ‘Hang on a minute, that seems a bit long for a mosquito bite.’ I asked my hub to have a look and he went, ‘Oh that's not a bite.’ He took a picture, I looked at it and I went, ‘I think I know what that is,’” Natasha stated, noting that it had originally “just been a dark freckle.”

The popstar later acknowledged her previous use of sunbeds as being a potential cause of her diagnosis, as Natasha shared: “I used tan accelerators and I can honestly say I don't think that there was ever a time when I went on a sun bed that I didn't burn, looking back now. I'm type one skin anyway, I'm not supposed to be in such intense sun.”