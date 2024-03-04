Aston & Sarah Merrygold unveil first snaps with newborn daughter

Aston Merrygold and his wife Sarah Louise have shared adorable new photos with their newborn daughter.

The JLS singer and dancer announced the wonderful news that their third child was born over the weekend, and revealed her name is Riley.

The couple have shared an update following their baby girl’s arrival alongside some heartwarming family pictures.

Sarah showcased the pictures of her and Aston in the hospital with their bundle of joy to her 176K Instagram followers and admitted, “Obsessed with you baby girl”.

Some snaps show the tot fast asleep, while others show her taking in her surroundings as she’s cradled by her proud parents.

Sarah also posted the sweet family photos to her Instagram Stories and said, “I got a little bestie for life. We are going to have so much fun little one”.

When announcing the birth of their third child, the couple showcased an emotional video, set to Louis III’s version of New Soul, of their daughter’s tiny hand before panning out to her face.

The little one is laying in a cot and wearing a cute knitted babygrow that says ‘Hello World’, as well as a matching hat.

Aston and Sarah captioned the clip, “Hello world, my names Riley Skye Merrygold”.

Aston also shared a snap of him at the hospital with his daughter to his 563K Instagram followers on his Stories and revealed, “Daddy’s back to pick up his girls”.

Another picture with his newest addition is captioned, “Girl dad”.

As well as having baby Riley, Aston and Sarah share six-year-old Grayson and three-year-old Macaulay together.

The couple announced the wonderful news that they were expecting their third child back in September but didn’t find out the gender of their little one.

Last month, the couple opened up about choosing a name for their third child, explaining, “We found it much harder to find a boy's name because obviously we already have Grayson and Macaulay, which were both on our list the first time round”.

“We’ve had two favourite girl names so we’ve literally got one now and we found a boy’s name”.