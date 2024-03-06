Aston & Sarah Merrygold show sweet moment sons met new baby

Aston Merrygold and his wife Sarah have revealed the heartwarming moment their sons met the new addition to their family.

Aston and Sarah Lou announced the birth of their third child, a daughter named Riley, over the weekend.

The JLS band member and dancer are already proud parents to six-year-old Grayson and three-year-old Macaulay.

Now, Aston and Sarah have showcased the touching moment their eldest children were introduced to their new baby sister.

Posting the adorable video to Instagram, Sarah captioned the sweet clip, “When Riley met her big brothers”.

“Grayson was adamant we shared this. He needed to tell you about our new born baby”.

The footage, set to Ruelle’s emotional song I Get to Love You, shows little Grayson and Macaulay arriving into the hospital room where their mum and baby Riley were staying.

The boys could be seen excitedly searching the room for their sister before sitting down and taking it in turns to hold her for the very first time.

Many famous faces headed to the comments to compliment the moving video.

Made in Chelsea star Ollie Locke wrote, “Aston this broke my heart, such huge congratulations Xx”.

“Caulay’s face is a picture”, penned Aston’s JLS band member JB Gill.

Former Little Mix singer Perrie Edwards added, “Omg”, followed by crying face emojis.

When announcing their daughter’s birth, Sarah Lou and Aston unveiled a sweet video of the tot’s tiny hand before panning to her cute face while she wears a babygrow that reads ‘Hello World’.

They revealed, “Hello world, my names Riley Skye Merrygold”, before later sharing a selection of pictures of their little one and admitting, “Obsessed with you baby girl”.

The Merrygolds announced the wonderful news that they were expecting their third child back in September but decided not to find out the gender of their little one because, “You don’t get many surprises in life”.