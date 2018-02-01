ASOS have homeware, because it’s not like we need money anyway
As if we don't spend enough money on striking sartorial pieces from ASOS, we're about to see our bank accounts go into a rapid decline thanks to the fact that we can now dress our homes as well as our figures with their wares.
ASOS has a pretty healthily populated homeware section, and with everything from boho furnishings to on-trend housewarming gifts, it's a one-stop shop for all things interior.
Check out a few of our favourite homeware bits below:
Polaroid String Photo Frame €20.26, Doiy Serving Bowl With Dip Dish €48.65, Monki Cotton Scented Candle €13.51, Make Your Own Neon Sign €20.26
Sass & Belle Pack of 3 Mini Geometric Day Planters €20.27, Pimkie Pom Pom And Tassel Cushion cover €17.55
New Look Nap Queen Double Duvet Cover Set €37.82, Sass & Belle Pack of 4 Leaf Coasters €16.22, Sass & Belle Flamingo Mug €10.13, Pimkie Multi Pom Pom Basket €18.90