YES! There’s 20% off everything on ASOS for the next 48 hours
Monday is an awful bitch.
Well it was, until we got that glorious email from ASOS informing us of their latest flash sale.
20% off EVERYTHING. Yep, absolutely everything, until Wednesday.
Don't mind if we do.
We're about a week from pay day, so money is pretty damn tight – but summer is also coming, and I need new sandals.
So honestly, this sale couldn't have come at a better time.
So, here are a few things that I will 100% be purchasing on this grey, dark Monday morning: