Ask the expert: how to do an at home facial peel

As lockdown continues in Ireland and we all play our part remaining at home, we know many are missing their regular in salon treatments. Advanced Skincare expert Valerie Osborne has created her simple guide to an At Home Peel to help keep your skin in the best condition and give yourself that much deserved selfcare time.

This at home treatment will help to push up and off any dead skin cells and improve the overall appearance of the skin. It also improves texture and leaves the skin hydrated and plump, leaving you with an added glow to your skin. So why not make this your weekly self-care routine as this treatment can be done once a week!

For this treatment Valerie recommends the following products, all of which can be purchased on valerieosborne.com with nationwide delivery:

Image Skincare Ageless Masque

Image Skincare Enzyme Masque

Cleansing Cloth – Cleanse Off Mitt

Bonus Step: Image Skincare Sheet iMask

Step One:

Double cleanse your skin with your preferred cleanser.

Step Two:

Apply an even layer of Image Skincare Ageless resurfacing masque all over the face avoiding the eyes and lips. Leave this on for 10 minutes.

Step Three:

Next apply an even layer of Vital C enzyme masque over your ageless masque. Leave for 10 minutes.

Step Four:

Remove with a damp luke warm cleaning cloth. Valerie recommends that you do not use a face flannel for this as they can be quite rough on the skin and cause micro tears. She recommends The Cleanse Off Mitt, which is great for removing makeup and daily cleansing.

Bonus Step:

Apply the Image Sheet iMask and leave on for 20-25 minutes. Remove and massage in excess products. “This step is not essential but it will give your skin that extra bit of hydration and leave the skin feeling soft and plump”, says Valerie.

Step Five:

Apply eye cream, serum and night cream as normal. “It is very important you do not use actives the same night as doing your home peel. Avoid any AHAs or BHAs or Retinol/ VitA”, Valerie explains.

“In the days following your home peel your skin may shed slightly or feel a tight. This is completely normal”, Valerie assures. If this happens you can use your Vital C enzyme masque for up to 30 minutes for extra hydration once or twice more that week. Just make sure to leave a couple of days between doing this and your home peel.

Valerie Osborne Advanced Skincare is located at Elysium Day Spa and Laser Clinic, Unit 9, An Fuaran, Moycullen, Galway. To book an appointment visit www.valerieosborne.com telephone 091 556 846.