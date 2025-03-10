AsIAm & PTSB announce the 2025 Same Chance Walk this World Autism month

To mark World Autism Month in April, AsIAm, Ireland’s Autism Charity, and PTSB are calling on everyone to support Autistic people and their communities by taking part in their annual Same Chance Walk for Autism. This year’s walk will be bigger than ever with new locations in the East and West of Ireland.

Proudly supported by PTSB, the Same Chance Walk for Autism is aimed at promoting inclusion and raising vital funds to support the work of AsIAm, Ireland’s Autism charity. On Saturday, 5th April, walks will take place at Malahide Castle, Co. Dublin, and Lough Key Forest Park, Co. Roscommon. People of all ages and abilities are invited to join with friends and family, coming together to show their support for Autism inclusion. People that are unable to attend the walks in these locations, are invited to organise their own walks in their local community.

Presenter and Social Media Star Star Eric Roberts has been announced as this year’s Same Chance Walk ambassador, bringing his lived experience as a former Special Needs Assistant (SNA) and personal connection to Autism advocacy to the initiative. Inspired by his nephew, Eric has used his platform to authentically represent Autism, sharing the joy and challenges of autism with his audience of nearly one million followers. His commitment to inclusion, storytelling, and celebrating individuality makes him an inspiring advocate for this year’s campaign.

Presenter and Social Media Star Star Eric Roberts

Attendees at the walks in Malahide Castle and Lough Key can enjoy family fun and games, with refreshments also available on-site. The Same Chance Walk for Autism highlights the ongoing need for funding to continue providing vital services for Autistic children, teens, and adults across Ireland. By joining the walk, attendees will not only help raise awareness but will also make a tangible impact on the lives of those who need it most.

Adam Harris, CEO of AsIAm, said: “Autistic people deserve to have the same chance in life as everyone else, to be included, to be understood, and to be part of their community. The Same Chance Walk for Autism is a powerful way for people to show their support, not just for one day, but as part of an ongoing effort to make Ireland a more inclusive place for the at least 1 in 27 people in Ireland who are Autistic, and our families. Autistic people face significant barriers and waiting lists to access the most basic of supports, we are working to scale our support nationally to respond to unprecedented demand and funds raised through the Same Chance Walk are critical to this effort. We are delighted to have PTSB’s support and are pleased to welcome Eric Roberts to the campaign as a brand ambassador in helping us spread this message far and wide”.

Courtnee Kyle, Head of Sustainability at PTSB, said: “As a bank committed to having a positive and meaningful impact on communities across the country, PTSB values ambition, resilience, and equal opportunities – principles that align with the spirit of the Same Chance Walk for Autism. We are proud to be working alongside Adam, Eric and the wider AsIAm team on this campaign and encourage everyone to come out and support the walk on the 5th of April!”

Eric Roberts Brand Ambassador for the Same Chance Walk, said: "Being named the Same Chance Walk Ambassador is a huge honour for me. My passion for Autism awareness started with my nephew Oisín, who has been an inspiration in my life. Working as an SNA, I saw firsthand how important inclusion and support are for autistic individuals and their families, and having support from organisations like PTSB, to promote and drive greater inclusivity in Irish society The walk is about making sure everyone gets the same chance in life, and I’m so proud to be part of something that brings people together to celebrate neurodiversity and push for real change."

Sign up today at www.AsIAm.ie and join the movement for an inclusive Ireland! Whether you’re pushing a buggy, walking your dog, or simply enjoying a day with your family – we invite YOU to be part of this incredible experience!

Let’s Walk together for a more inclusive Ireland – for every family, for every child, for every community.