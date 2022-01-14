Ashling Murphy’s parents share heartfelt tribute to their “little angel”

The entire nation is mourning the tragic death of Ashling Murphy this week, but none as much as her beloved parents, Kathleen and Raymond Murphy, who have spoken out about their “little angel”.

“She was just a special girl. She’s the youngest, a little angel,” Ashling’s father Raymond said when speaking to The Irish Independent. Recalling Ashling’s daily farewell, her mother Kathleen explained, “The last thing she’d say in the morning going out was ‘Mam, I love you.”

“She was a brilliant girl in every sense of the word. She was a great worker, with great drive. A marvellous musician. She crammed so much into her short life,” Raymond continued.

Ashling’s parents spoke proudly of her musical accomplishments, as she played with Comhaltas Ceoltóirí all over Ireland and all over the UK on tours, as well as being involved in their youth choir and senior orchestra.

Raymond and Kathleen spoke fondly of their daughter’s teaching career, which was horribly short-lived. After graduating from Mary Immaculate College in Limerick this past October, Ashling took up a teaching position close to home in Durrow National School.

“When the position in Durrow National School came up, Ashling was interviewed and she was happy to be offered the position teaching the young first-class pupils,” Raymond explained, adding, “And she was so happy because she was able to come home at night.”

Speaking of their daughter’s sporting achievements, Kathleen said, “She was a marvellous hurler. She played camogie with the Kilcormac Killoughey club since she was five years of age.”

According to Mr. Murphy, Ashling was out jogging by the canal on that wretched day to get her fitness up, as her team were back training again.

“She was a beautiful girl, she was just the best, She was our rock. She loved her style and her fashion, and she was so elegant,” Ashling’s mother Kathleen lovingly described.

“She was so soft and gentle. She loved her boyfriend Ryan who she was with for five years.

“He’s heartbroken. We’re all devastated.”

23-year-old school teacher Aisling Murphy was fatally attacked while out for a run in Tullamore, Co. Offaly, at 4pm on January 12.

This morning, Gardaí issued a renewed appeal to the public for information on the horrific incident. They are seeking information on a Falcon Storm mountain bike with straight handlebars and distinctive yellow/ green front forks.

They’re also appealing to anyone who was in the Cappincur/Canal walk area of Tullamore, County Offaly before 4pm, on Wednesday, 12th January 2022, to make contact with them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the incident room at Tullamore Garda Station on 057 932 7600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

Our thoughts go out to Ashling's family and loved ones during this unimaginably difficult time.