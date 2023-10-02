Ashling Murphy murder trial to be put on hold again for two weeks

It has been announced that the trial for murdered school teacher Ashling Murphy has been delayed again.

32-year-old Jozef Puska, of Lynally Grove, Tullamore in Co Offaly, has been accused of murdering the 23-year-old on January 12 of last year.

Mr Puska’s trial was initially due to begin in June, but the prosecution requested extra time to examine an expert report provided by the defense.

Mr Puska’s re-scheduled trial was due to begin at 2pm this afternoon (October 2) in Dublin’s Central Criminal Court. However, the court was then told earlier this morning that it is now necessary for a pre-trial hearing to be held, before a jury for the case is selected.

The Ashling Murphy murder trial won't open for another two weeks. Jozef Puska (32) of Lynally Grove, Mucklagh, Co Offaly is accused of murdering the schoolteacher last year. It was listed for trial today but a pre-trial hearing is required before it can proceed before a jury. — Frank Greaney (@FrankGreaney) October 2, 2023

The concept of pre-trial hearings was introduced last year, in the hope that they would help trials to run more smoothly.

Experts note that if the issues are dealt with beforehand, it will reduce the number of times that a jury has to be sent away for legal argument.

Outrage was spread across Ireland and beyond last January, when news of Ashling’s murder was first reported.

The school teacher was out for an afternoon run along the Grand Canal near Cappincur, when she was attacked and killed.

Ashling had recently graduated from her Bachelor of Education course in October 2021, and had taken up a teaching position at Durrow National School.

In the days following her death, thousands of people attended vigils across Ireland in memory of Ashling and to protest violence against women. Vigils were also held internationally in cities such as London, Edinburgh, New York, Dubai and Brisbane.

Following the delayed start to his court case, Mr Puska’s trial will now begin later this month, in two weeks’ time.