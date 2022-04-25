Ashley Graham embraces her stretch marks in relatable postpartum snaps

American model Ashley Graham shares snaps of her postpartum body three months after giving birth to her twin boys.

Graham took to Instagram to share the topless photos of her holding her tummy and displaying her stretch marks while wearing only black underwear, as she posed in the mirror of her bathroom.

The 34-year-old captioned the post, “Hi, new tummy. We’ve been through a lot. Thank you”.

Ashley added “#3monthspostpartum”.

Friends of the mum-of-three rushed to the comments to share supportive messages with Ashley for being so open and showing her postpartum body.

Supermodel and former Victoria’s Secret model Helena Christensen wrote, “Amazing the lives you’ve created and carried and pushed into this world”.

Actress Freida Pinto penned, “And that tummy has the most beautiful, wholesome stories to tell”.

Former model Jada Sezer added, “Always so refreshing to see womens bodies raw, unfiltered and in all its glory. You absolute beauty @ashleygraham”.

Fans of Ashley, famously known for making her debut on the cover of Sports Illustrated magazine in 2016, also wrote appreciative messages for her with one fan writing, “Thank you for this because I’m 2 months postpartum and seeing how beautiful you look is really empowering for those of us struggling with the way we look. You are stunning and I love this”.

Your transparency about your body helps so many!! Thank you for being beautiful inside and out”, added another.

Ashley’s twin boys, Malachi and Roman, were born in January of this year.

She and her husband Justin Ervin tied the knot in 2010 and also have two-year-old Isaac together.