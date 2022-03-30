Ashley Cain announces he and Safiyya Vorajee have broken up

One year after the tragic loss of his baby daughter, Azaylia, reality TV star Ashley Cain has announced that he and Azaylia’s mum, Sofiyya Vorajee, have decided to end their relationship.

Taking to his Instagram Stories this morning, the 31-year-old Ex on the Beach star shared a harrowing statement, updating his 1.8M Instagram followers.

“After a devastating and heartbreaking year, Safiyya and I decided to separate a few months ago,” Ashley announced.

“This was an incredibly tough decision which we needed to keep to ourselves for some time to give us the opportunity to figure out our own journey privately.”

“The past few months have demonstrated that we remain the closest of friends, spending time together everyday, and that we will love, care and support each other forever.”

“We are bonded by our powerful journey together, by the eternal love we have for our daughter, and our passionate commitment to her foundation,” Ashley concluded.

Meanwhile, Safiyya shared the same statement to her own Instagram Stories.

On August 10, 2020, Safiyya and Ashley welcomed the birth of their beautiful daughter, Azaylia Diamond Cain. Sadly, Azaylia was diagnosed with an aggressive form of leukaemia when she was just eight weeks old.

Despite her parents’ ongoing efforts in seeking out the best medical treatments in the world for their daughter, Azaylia’s cancer kept on growing, and she passed away last April, at eight-months-old.

Since then, Ashley and Safiyya have launched a charity in their daughter’s honour, and named after their baby girl, in order to help the fight against childhood cancer.