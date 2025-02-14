Ashley Benson celebrates daughter’s first birthday with cute tribute

Ashley Benson is celebrating!

Today (February 14), the Pretty Little Liars star is marking the first birthday of her first child, Aspen.

Ashley welcomed Aspen into the world last year, alongside her actor husband, Brandon Davis, who also goes by the stage name Brandon Jack James.

In honour of her daughter’s special day, Ashley recently took to social media to post a heartwarming tribute to her.

On her Instagram account, the 35-year-old chose to post several photos from Aspen’s first year of life.

The photos – all of which have the tot’s face covered with a pink heart emoji – showcase everything from Ashley cradling the newborn after her birth, to the family-of-three enjoying holidays together.

“One year of being your mommy,” Ashley penned at the beginning of her caption.

“From the moment you came into my life, everything changed in the most beautiful way. Your smile is infectious and your little spunky personality makes me laugh every single day,” the Spring Breakers actress continued.

“I have never loved anything as much as I love you. Waking up to you every day is the best gift I have ever received. My forever best friend and my little girl,” she gushed.

Ashley concluded her beautiful tribute by writing: “Happy birthday my sweet Aspen, forever and always, your mommy.”

Following her update on Aspen, many of Ashley’s fans have since been expressing their well-wishes.

“Happy birthday dear Aspen,” one follower commented.

“Congratulations to your beautiful family x,” another responded.

“I love her !! Happy birthday Aspen,” added Lucy Hale, who starred alongside Ashley in Pretty Little Liars.

Ashley confirmed her pregnancy to LADYGUNN Magazine last January. In her interview, the actress explained why she has kept her relationship with Brandon – whom she was first linked with in 2023 – largely private.

“The person that I’ve always wanted to be, I was becoming. And I just wanted to just let that ride out and see where life takes me. Which ironically is when I connected with Brandon. It was immediate. I was just like, I think I’m gonna marry you,” Ashley admitted.