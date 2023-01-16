Arthur Gourounlian opens up about posting daughter online

Arthur Gourounlian had another successful evening as he was judging week two of Dancing with the Stars last night.

This morning, when chatting to Jennifer Zamparelli on 2FM, Arthur spoke about his judging experience on the show so far and couldn’t help but share an insight into his ‘obsession’ with taking photos of his daughter Blake.

When it comes to posting about his adorable family online, the professional dancer revealed, “We post so much, I feel like the whole of Ireland knows about it”.

Arthur shared that there is a sentimental and personal reason as to why he takes so many photos and videos of his baby girl.

“Because when I was growing up, I don’t have any pictures or videos of me when I was a baby so I’m obsessed with filming her, taking pictures… and there’s nothing wrong with it”.

“When I left my country, we left everything behind so I don’t have many pictures. I think I have maybe five pictures of when I was young”, the 42-year-old admitted.

Gourounlian then went on to describe his four-month-old as an ‘old soul’, saying she loves to chat. “She’s so good, so grown up. She’s so nosey, she needs to know everything”.

Arthur also spoke candidly about how much he loves being close to his husband Brian Dowling’s family as he is not close to his own anymore.

“I have a big family but I’m not really talking to them because when you come out as an Armenian gay, oh my God, the doors are shut in front of your face”.

“I feel like I embrace so much of Brian’s family because he’s got like a football team there”, he added.

Arthur and Brian welcomed Blake into the world in September of last year with the help of the Big Brother winner’s sister Aoife as their surrogate.