Arnotts and Brown Thomas close their stores until further notice

Arnotts and Brown Thomas will close their stores from 5pm this evening. They will remain closed until further notice.

They said that the health and safety of both their customers and staff is their number one priority, which is why they decided to close their doors.

Brown Thomas stated: “As a result, we have taken the decision to temporarily close all Brown Thomas, BT2 and Arnotts physical stores from 5pm today until further notice.”

Over 4,000 people are employed by both Brown Thomas and Arnotts.

They stressed that customers will still be able to buy goods online and by using the Brown Thomas or Arnotts apps.