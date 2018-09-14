Ariana Grande’s brother just penned an emotional tribute to Mac Miller

Frankie Grande, brother to Ariana Grande and star of Big Brother, has penned a heartfelt tribute to the late Mac Miller.

Having battled with his own sobriety issues, Frankie poured his emotions out in an Instagram caption.

Mac, who was a platinum-selling musician, was found unresponsive in his LA home last Friday, amid reports of an overdose.

The 26-year-old had been in a relationship with Ariana Grande for almost two years before they split up earlier this year.

In his post, Frankie wrote: 'I am beyond heartbroken over Malcolm’s death. He was a good friend and was wonderful to my sister. He was the reason I went to the rehabilitation centre where I was detoxed safely from all of the drugs alcohol and medications I was taking, when I couldn’t imagine living without them.'

'It was the place where I found the community of support that showed me that living life without drugs was a possibility and I would never have discovered that if it weren’t for Malcolm. I remember when I would get 30, 60, 90 days clean and Malcom would be there with a gift and a card and words of encouragement… telling me that he knew how hard getting sober is and how impressed he was that I was succeeding.'

Frankie outlined the trauma addiction can cause, to those who are addicted and to their loved ones.

'Addiction is a TERRIBLE disease… many people are suffering from addiction like I am and many many of them are losing. Those of us who are struggling with addiction must stay strong. We must continue to work HARD on ourselves every single day and help each other. Our disease is strong but WE ARE STRONGER and I vow to work every moment of my life to keep myself sober so that i may be there for others.'

'This is a difficult road but YOU DO NOT HAVE TO TRUDGE IT ALONE.'

'To anyone who needs help, help is there. you just need to have the courage to ask, which I know can be EXTREMELY difficult… but when you do I GUARANTEE support will be there. do not be ashamed if you are losing the battle against addiction, shame feeds the disease, humility defeats it. please ask for help! you are NOT ALONE!'

'I am here… and I will continue to be here… for you… Malcom my friend, you will be dearly missed. and I know you will be looking down on me from heaven, proudAF for every day I live my life clean and sober… 453 days and counting.'

Ariana Grande also posted a tribute to her ex-boyfriend, but it was a silent one – she posted a simple image of the rap artist without a caption five days ago.