Ariana Grande shares rare statement on body image concerns

Ariana Grande has unexpectedly chosen to open up about body image.

Fans of the thank u, next singer had recently been debating online about their concerns for Ariana, commenting that she looked unwell and skinnier than previous years.

Although the 29-year-old doesn’t tend to respond to fans’ speculation often, Ariana chose last night to address some of their concerns.

In a TikTok video, the actress, who is currently in London filming the upcoming Wicked films, spoke directly to her audience.

“I don’t do this often. I don’t like it, I’m not good at it, but I just wanted to address your concerns about my body,” she began in her stripped back discussion.

Ariana encouraged her followers to stop openly discussing the bodies and health of others. “If you think you’re saying something good or well-intentioned, whatever it is — healthy, unhealthy, big, small, this, that, sexy, not sexy — we just shouldn’t. We should really work towards not doing that as much,” she explained.

Ariana then went on to reveal that fans have been sharing the wrong narrative about her health. “Personally for me, the body that you’ve been comparing my current body to was the unhealthiest version of my body,” she admitted, referring to images of her from her Sweetener World Tour in 2019. The tour was held after the impact of the Manchester Arena bombing in May 2017.

“I was on a lot of antidepressants, and drinking on them, and eating poorly, and at the lowest points of my life when I looked the way you consider ‘my healthy,’ but that in fact wasn’t my healthy,” she shared.

“You never know what someone is going through, so even if you are coming from a loving place and a caring place, that person probably is working on it or has a support system that they are working on it with,” Ariana concluded.

The 7 rings hitmaker shared hopes that “something good” would come from her candid chat, and followers soon flocked to praise her comments.

“I’m so sorry you had to make this video,” one wrote.

“You did not owe anyone this but thank you for everything you said,” another added.