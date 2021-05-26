Ariana Grande shares first stunning photos from her intimate wedding

Newlyweds Ariana Grande and real estate broker Dalton Gomez tied the knot in a very intimate backyard wedding ceremony just over two weeks ago, with the blushing bride sharing a series of wedding photos this afternoon.

Taking to Instagram the 27-year-old singer posted the very first photos from her wedding day, showing off her gorgeous gown.

In the first few photos, Ariana and Dalton are seen embracing each other in a room surrounded by candles and white florals attached to strings hanging from the ceiling, delighted to finally be called husband and wife.

From the gorgeous snaps we can see that Ariana went with an off white satin strapless dress, featuring a sweetheart neckline and backless details. She wore her hair in a half-up/half-down style, with a veil which reached just below her shoulders.

Never one to get sappy on social media, the Thank You, Next singer simply captioned her photos by writing the date she got married, “5.15.21”.

According to a rep who spoke to E! News, the pair officially said ‘I do’ in a small, private wedding ceremony, which took place in her Montecito, California home. The source revealed that the ceremony was “tiny and intimate,” before going on to add, “There was a lot of love and everyone is really happy.”

A separate source explains that the wedding “was beautiful but not over the top.” Continuing, the source said, “Ari wanted it to be simplistic and tasteful. All they cared about was having family there and to be able to enjoy the special moment together.”

This exciting news comes just five months after the songstress announced their engagement, by sharing a series of sweet photos to her 235M Instagram followers, showing off her unique diamond and pearl ring.