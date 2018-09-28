Ariana Grande exposes her struggle with grief in a series of tweets

Ariana Grande has been through a lot.

The singer had announced earlier this month, that she was taking some "much needed time to heal and mend" following "events of the past couple of years."

The 25-year-old was, of course, referring to the Manchester bombings in 2017, which tragically claimed the lives of 22 people.

Just when Ariana thought the worst was over, heartbreakingly she was informed of Mac Miller's untimely death.

ur angels in my life. it’s just been a tough month. i’m trying to get my work done and get back to normal and it’s hard and i’m human and tired. sorry i let u in or worried u. i shouldn’t have tweeted. i kno better. — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) September 27, 2018

In a series of tweets, Ariana expressed just how difficult this past month has been for her.

But she reassured fans not to be concerned about her cryptic tweet, that she is trying to get back to some sort of normal.

Replying to a fan, she said: "you're angels in my life. It's just been a tough month. I'm trying to get my work done and get back to normal, and it's hard, and I'm human and tired. Sorry I let you in or worried you. I shouldn't have tweeted. I know better."

can i pls have one okay day. just one. pls. — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) September 27, 2018

That cryptic tweet was published an hour earlier, and it's completely understandable that fan expressed their worry for the God Is A Woman artist.

Ariana wrote: "Can I please have one okay day. Just one, please."

Given all she has been through, you can't blame Ariana for the tweet.

Going through the grief of a loved one is never easy and it's most definitely a long healing process.

We hope that Ariana gets her peace soon.

Feature image credit: Ariana Grande/Insta