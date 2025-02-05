Ariana Grande admits she has memory loss from her early career

Ariana Grande has been opening up about how her intense career as a popstar affected her mental health.

Before becoming an Oscar-nominated actress for her role as Glinda in Wicked, Ariana was best known as a Grammy-winning singer.

The 7 rings hitmaker shot to fame in 2013, and later went on to win two Grammys and release seven studio albums, including Eternal Sunshine last year.

Now, Ariana has been looking back at how the early days of her pop career took a severe toll on her.

Speaking on the SmartLess podcast with Will Arnett, the 31-year-old confessed: “I really struggled with boundaries and not being able to say ‘no’ when I needed to if I was running on empty.”

Will then brought up an episode of Alan Carr’s talk show Chatty Man, which he appeared on with Ariana in 2016. However, the actress initially did not recall the episode.

"Wait, no. What weird talk show did we do?" Ariana quizzed, before later regaining her memory: "Oh my god, that's right! It's back. Wait, I do remember that!"

The Yes, And? hitmaker then admitted that she has difficulties remembering the early years of her career, explaining: "It's not you, it was the boundaries, remember? It was just me. I'm missing a couple of years – I'm super serious – from that time. I'm literally missing a few years."

Elsewhere in her interview, Ariana noted that she struggled with her mental health in the aftermath of a terrorist attack on her concert in Manchester in May 2017, which killed 22 fans.

Following the death of her ex-boyfriend Mac Miller in September 2018, and her split from her fiancé Pete Davidson in the following month, Ariana “urgently” created her hit album thank u, next as “a means of survival”.

"I was doing so much therapy, and I was dealing with PTSD. And all different kinds of grief and depression and anxiety. And, I was, of course, treating it very seriously, but having music be a part of that remedy was absolutely contributing to saving my life," she detailed.