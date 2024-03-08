Aquaman’s Jason Momoa discusses relationship with his children

Jason Momoa is opening up about his relationship with his children.

The Aquaman actor is proud dad to a 16-year-old daughter named Lola Iolani and a 15-year-old son named Nakoa-Wolf Manakauapo, whom he shares with his ex-wife Lisa Bonet.

Despite having to work away from home often, Jason shared an insight into spending time with his children and admitted his teenagers probably think he’s ‘losing his cool factor’ the older they get.

While speaking to People, Momoa admitted, “I spent a lot of time with them when they were younger, which is super important. Then they travelled with me quite a bit”.

“But now, going into high school, they’ve got their friends and stuff”.

“They still like me, which is good, he went on to say through laughter before adding, “I’m probably losing cool factor daily”.

Jason, who is currently filming his upcoming film Minecraft in New Zealand meaning he’s spending time away from home, then revealed how excited he is that his children have school holidays coming up so they can enjoy time together.

“I'm really excited to see my babies soon – a week for spring break. I'm dying to see my kids. I get to be Dad”.

The 44-year-old continued, “I'm excited for them to get through high school, and then maybe they'll come out, and I’ll just help them with their lives”.

The Dune star previously shared his passion for ensuring his children understand the importance of sustainability and eco-farming with his documentary Common Ground.

Explaining how his teens felt about it at the time, Jason told People, “I feel like I'm doing it and I'm almost force-feeding my children too much”.

"I took it to their school and we played it at their school, and it was fun to watch all their friends watching it, but I'm like, secretly, I wish they even took it more to the next level”.

The dad-of-two added, “I mean, I want the next generation to take it even more. And they are, some people are, but you just got to deal with what feels good to you and it just fuels me. That's what I'm fighting for”.