SHEmazing!
follow us
more
 

Appeal for 16-year-old missing from Kildare renewed by Gardaí

by

Gardaí have renewed their missing person appeal for a 16-year-old boy who went missing from Co. Kildare.

Gardaí are seeking the public's assistance in tracing the whereabouts of Briain Holmes who is missing from Kildare town.

The teenager was last seen in the County Clare area on the afternoon of Thursday May 11, 2023.

There have been two subsequent possible sightings of Briain that have been reported in the North Clare area.

Briain is described as being approximately 5 foot 10 inches in height, of slim build and has fair hair and blue eyes. 

When last seen, Briain was wearing black jumper, dark black trousers and black runners.

Gardaí and Briain's family are concerned for his wellbeing.

Gardaí are appealing to landowners in the North Clare area to check any sheds, outhouses, unoccupied houses or other remote buildings on their lands.

Anyone with information on Briain's whereabouts are asked to contact Kildare Garda Station on 045 527 737, Ennistymon Garda Station on 065 707 2180, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

Trending
Well hello there!
Help us help you by allowing us and our partners to remember your device in cookies to serve you personalized content and ads.

We're on a mission to help our mums and their families thrive by informing, connecting and entertaining.

Join us in our mission by consenting to the use of cookies and IP address recognition by us and our partners to serve you content (including ads) best suited to your interests, both here and around the web.

We promise never to share any other information that may be deemed personal unless you explicitly tell us it's ok.

If you want more info, see our privacy policy.