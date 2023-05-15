Appeal for 16-year-old missing from Kildare renewed by Gardaí

Gardaí have renewed their missing person appeal for a 16-year-old boy who went missing from Co. Kildare.

Gardaí are seeking the public's assistance in tracing the whereabouts of Briain Holmes who is missing from Kildare town.

The teenager was last seen in the County Clare area on the afternoon of Thursday May 11, 2023.

There have been two subsequent possible sightings of Briain that have been reported in the North Clare area.

Briain is described as being approximately 5 foot 10 inches in height, of slim build and has fair hair and blue eyes.

When last seen, Briain was wearing black jumper, dark black trousers and black runners.

Gardaí and Briain's family are concerned for his wellbeing.

Gardaí are appealing to landowners in the North Clare area to check any sheds, outhouses, unoccupied houses or other remote buildings on their lands.

Anyone with information on Briain's whereabouts are asked to contact Kildare Garda Station on 045 527 737, Ennistymon Garda Station on 065 707 2180, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.