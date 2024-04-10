Anya Taylor-Joy shares insight into planning secret wedding

Anya Taylor-Joy has been opening up about wedding planning.

Last week, The Queen’s Gambit actress announced that she and her partner Malcolm McRae had secretly tied the knot on April Fool’s Day in 2022.

She shared the news of their wedding with the world on her and Malcolm's two-year anniversary, describing him as her ‘best friend’.

Now, Anya has shared details of how they planned their secret wedding ceremony and managed to keep it private for over two years.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, the 27-year-old revealed, “At the end of the day, it was about the two of us and so we ran away with our two best friends and had the most magical day possible”.

“But I was also very grateful that a couple of months later we were able to celebrate with our family”.

Sharing an insight into how they kept their wedding under wraps, the Split star admitted, “We did our research, we were like pretty spy-orientated”.

“But honestly, it just – it kind of made it all the more special 'cause it just felt like a secret that we got to keep to ourselves”.

When asked for advice to anybody looking to find love, Anya revealed, “Find your best friend and marry them”.

Anya announced her and Malcolm’s marriage last week by unveiling photos from their big day to her 10.5M Instagram followers.

Alongside pictures of her in a gorgeous dress and with her groom, Anya revealed, “Two years ago, on April Fools, I secretly married my best friend in New Orleans. The magic of that day is ingrained in every cell of my being, forever”.

“Happy second ( first ) anniversary my love…you’re the coolest”, she sweetly said before adding, “N.B yes, those are anatomically correct heart cakes. Yes, I am the vampire Lestat”, since one snap shows her and Malcolm with realistic heart-shaped cakes.