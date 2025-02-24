Anton Du Beke addresses Giovanni Pernice’s possible return to Strictly

Anton Du Beke has been questioned about a possible return to Strictly Come Dancing for Giovanni Pernice.

Last year, the Italian professional dancer left the hit BBC series while an investigation was launched into misconduct claims, filed by Giovanni’s 2023 celebrity partner, Amanda Abbington.

The report, which was published in September, later concluded that the BBC had “upheld some, but not all, of the complaints made”. The broadcaster also issued a formal apology to Abbington.

In the following months, Giovanni went on to join the Italian version of Dancing With The Stars, and won the show last December.

Now, ahead of a new Strictly series later this year, professional dancer and judge Anton Du Beke has addressed the possibility of Giovanni returning to the BBC.

Speaking on Good Morning Britain earlier today, Anton was asked if he is backing Giovanni to return to Strictly.

"I was delighted for Giovanni this autumn because he went over to Italy and did the Strictly Come Dancing there and he won with the brilliant Bianca [Guaccero]. He was delighted to win that,” the 58-year-old responded, choosing to dodge the question.

Anton also addressed his continued friendship with Giovanni, as he stated: “We're going off on tour this summer so I'll be seeing him when we go back out on the road. I love being on stage with him and performing with him and I've known him a long time. We've got a wonderful company as well, so all in all, it's a great show."

Last month, Giovanni confessed that he remains uncertain if he will ever be able to return to Strictly.

Speaking to Heat, the 34-year-old admitted: "I would love to go back on Strictly but I don't think they're going to have me on again. It wasn't the most pleasant situation for me. I'm very happy that it's finished and everybody can move on with their lives."